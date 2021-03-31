West Virginia hosted the Western Michigan Broncos at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium on Wednesday and came away with a 3-1 victory.
Akron was scheduled to play Wednesday in Morgantown, but was forced to postpone the match due to COVID-19 protocols. To fill the space for this match, Western Michigan moved up its matchup against WVU.
This win is the third straight for the Mountaineers, and splits their season series at 1-1 against the Broncos.
Head coach Dan Stratford looked at WVU’s first matchup against the Broncos as preparation for Wednesday’s performance, as well as field conditions and a challenge he gave the team heading into the match
“I think we took a lot of confidence from the way we were able to play in the away fixture honestly, we tried to reinforce the messages and the playing style that we had when we played there,” Stratford said. “I challenged them at halftime to continue to remain disciplined, when it’s working and when we’re playing and implementing the system as effectively as that, to stay disciplined, to continue to do the right things, and don’t get almost drunk on our success or too greedy.”
The Mountaineers (5-2, 3-2 MAC) showed out early on offense, making aggressive moves down the field. WVU took 11 total shots in the match, with eight shots on goal, putting three shots in the net.
WVU’s sophomore defender Dyon Dromers scored the first goal in this match, which is his first of the season. Junior midfielder Ike Swiger also added on to the total with two goals, making three this season, and his third in the last two matches.
Western Michigan (4-3, 2-3 MAC) also moved the ball well and methodically worked against a stout Mountaineer backline, recording eight total shots, five shots on the goal and one goal.
WMU’s junior forward Mike Melaragni scored the Bronco’s only goal, his third this season.
From the very beginning, the defenses were what controlled the game, but the narrative changed as the match continued. However, Western Michigan was able to record five saves on West Virginia’s shots but allowed three goals, while the Mountaineer defense came away with four saves, and one goal allowed.
Both teams were aggressive in the match, which led to costly fouls. The Mountaineers finished with 11 fouls, one yellow card and three offside penalties. The Broncos also tallied eight fouls, three yellow cards and one offside penalty.
Both squads took advantage of fouls, with Western Michigan attempting five corner kicks and WVU attempting four.
For their next match, the Mountaineers will travel to Akron, Ohio, to take on the Akron Zips next Wednesday, if COVID-19 protocols allow for the Zips. The match is set to kick off at 7 p.m. at FirstEnergy Stadium.