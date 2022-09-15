The West Virginia Mountaineers men’s soccer team has an opportunity to reverse a lackluster start to the season, as they take on the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers on Friday night at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium in Morgantown.
This game will be the first conference matchup between the Mountaineers and the Chanticleers in their new conference, as the Mountaineers joined the Sun Belt Conference for men’s soccer ahead of the 2022 season.
The conference had restarted soccer after a year without it for the 2021 season. Coastal Carolina, which had joined the Sun Belt from the Big South in 2015, spent the 2021 season in the Conference-USA, rejoining the Sun Belt for soccer upon it being restored.
The start of the season has not been kind to the Mountaineers, whose 2-3 record and fall out of the rankings surely does not meet the team's expectations since a trip to the NCAA Tournament quarterfinals last year and a No. 6 preseason ranking.
The Mountaineers started 1-0 with a home win against Robert Morris, before losing a No. 6 vs No. 7 showdown against bitter rival Pittsburgh, followed by another loss in Pennsylvania after the Mountaineers blew a 2-1 lead with 15 minutes left to lose 3-2.
A 4-1 home win against American University gave the Mountaineers a brief respite from their skid, but an 88th-minute goal from Yale midfielder Max Rogers gave their third loss in five games, two of which they led in.
The Chanticleers started the season 2-0, defeating South Carolina Upstate 4-1 and William & Mary 4-2, before losing 5-1 to UNC Greensboro, tying Campbell 1-1 and losing 2-1 to High Point. This is the furthest trip for Coastal Carolina yet, who played their first five games in the Carolinas and Williamsburg, Virginia.
Coastal Carolina was picked along with James Madison to finish in a tie for fifth in the Sun Belt in the Preseason Coaches Poll, behind West Virginia who were picked to finish first.
Sophomore striker Alvaro Garcia-Pascual is the star of the Chanticleers, earning First Team All-Sun Belt in the same poll. The Benalmadena, Spain native scored six goals in 13 starts last season, earning Second Team All-Conference USA and All-Freshman Team honors in the process.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m, with no television broadcast or stream available. U92 will provide a radio broadcast at 91.7 FM or at u92themoose.com.