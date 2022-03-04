After an historic fall, the West Virginia men’s soccer will be back in action for the first time since on Saturday.
To say this past season was anything short of historic for Dan Stratford’s program would be an understatement. The Mountaineers finished the season ranked as the No. 8 team in the country. West Virginia went to their very first Elite Eight, losing to Georgetown in penalty kicks.
Now, Stratford will lead his team into action for the first time since that run, as they play Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC in Pittsburgh, Pa.
The Riverhounds are in the United Soccer League (USL) — a league that has been in North America since the 1990’s. The Riverhounds are one of 27 teams in the USL and are set to begin their season in early March and this game will be an exhibition for both teams.
Last season, the Riverhounds finished 17-8-7, while being the No. 3 seed in the Atlantic Division of the USL. The Riverhounds would not get to play in the playoffs however, due to a COVID-19 outbreak.
West Virginia’s biggest question mark heading into this spring and beyond is who will be in net. The Mountaineers’ Steven Tekesky was the netminder for West Virginia the last few seasons, but moved on after using his COVID year of eligibility last season.
This match is the first of six home exhibition matches in March and April for the Mountaineers.
West Virginia will play four of the six matches at home, including matches against Wright State, VCU, and Maryland.
West Virginia and the Riverhounds are set to play at 6 p.m. on Saturday.