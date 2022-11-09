The West Virginia men’s soccer team suffered a consequential loss, falling 3-0 against the No.2 Kentucky Wildcats in the Sun Belt Tournament semifinal at the Wendell & Vickie Bell Soccer Complex in Lexington, Kentucky.
This loss will be the fatal blow to the Mountaineers' NCAA Tournament chances, as they will drop from their already insufficient No. 53 rank in the RPI rankings.
The No. 4 seed Mountaineers (7-7-4, 3-1-4 Sun Belt) never looked in control, as the No. 1 seed Wildcats (13-0-5, 5-0-3 Sun Belt) dominated the game.
WVU now falls back to .500 on the season despite a seven game unbeaten streak going into Wednesday's match.
Kentucky took the lead in the 22nd minute after a goal from sophomore midfielder Casper Grening put the Wildcats in front 1-0.
In the 51st minute the Mountaineers had a great chance to score, but could not convert.
In the 65st minute, fifth-year defender Elijah Borneo, came on to play against Kentucky, his old team. Soon after, the Morgantown High School grad caused a Kentucky own goal, but was ruled offsides.
Kentucky nearly doubled their lead in the 78th minute, but junior goalkeeper Jackson Lee made two saves in quick succession to preserve the 1-0 scoreline.
The Wildcats had another chance to score a minute later, but could not get a shot on the end of a great cross pass.
Kentucky finally succeeded in the 81st minute, as Eythor Byorgolfsson slotted a shot past Lee to make the score 2-0, with Nick Gutman getting the assist.
Kentucky did not relent with its shots on goal and scored again in the 83rd minute as junior midfielder Enzo Mauriz scored Kentucky’s third goal of the night and sealed West Virginia’s fate.
In the other Sun Belt Championship semifinal, No. 7 seed James Madison continued their run in the state of West Virginia, taking down No. 3 seed Georgia State in a 5-0 win after defeating No. 2 seed Marshall in Huntington. The championship game will take place in Lexington on Sunday at 2 p.m.
The NCAA Selection Show will take place on Monday, Nov. 14. However, it would be shocking if the Mountaineers hear their name called, as the unbeaten streak was likely too little, too late for West Virginia in the 2022 season.