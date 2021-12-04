The No. 11 seed West Virginia men’s soccer team’s season came to an end as they lost to No. 3 seed Georgetown 1-1 (4-1) in a penalty shootout in the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday.
The Mountaineers only found the back of the net once, while the Hoyas made their first four shots of the penalty shootout, ending West Virginia’s season.
In their first NCAA quarterfinal appearance since 1981, West Virginia got off to a good start. The Mountaineers scored a goal in the 16th-minute.
The West Virginia pressure was able to force a goal as junior midfielder Luke McCormick got the ball into the box, resulting in a goal off the foot of senior forward Yoran Popovic.
The Mountaineers did not have many chances for the rest of the half as they only had two shots in the period, but the Hoya offense tested the Mountaineers as they had seven shots in the opening frame.
In the second half, Georgetown tied up the game after a West Virginia penalty led to a Georgetown penalty kick. Dante Polvara buried the penalty in the bottom left corner of the net to even the score at 1-1 in the 67th-minute.
After being scoreless after 90 minutes the two teams headed into overtime. In the 97th-minute, West Virginia fifth-year goalkeeper Steven Tekesky saved West Virginia, as he made a sprawling save, to his bottom left.
The Mountaineers could not get anything going offensively, ending the two overtime periods with a combined zero shots.
In the shootout, Georgetown shot first, burying its first chance. West Virginia sophomore midfielder Ryan Crooks failed to find the back of the net twice as the Georgetown goalkeeper saved both shots, following a penalty requiring a re-kick.
West Virginia cut the shootout deficit to 2-1, after Popovic scored in the bottom left of the goal.
The Mountaineers would not make another shot, and Georgetown did not miss a penalty, with its final shot coming in the bottom left of the net by Georgetown’s Joe Buck.
This was the farthest West Virginia had made it in the NCAA Tournament since 1981, and Georgetown now moves onto the College Cup Final Four.