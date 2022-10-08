The West Virginia Mountaineers men’s soccer team got a badly needed win, winning the first match in its last seven with a 4-0 victory over the Old Dominion Monarchs in Norfolk, Virginia at the ODU Soccer Complex.
During the six game streak, West Virginia lost four games and tied two, being outscored 7-3 by their opponents. The Mountaineers record this season is now 3-6-2, with five games left in the regular season.
After leading the Monarchs (4-4-2, 1-1-1 Sun Belt) 2-0 at halftime, West Virginia scored just as many goals in the second half as they did in the first half, winning 4-0.
Freshman striker Marcus Caldeira put the Mountaineers up 2-0 quickly, scoring in the 9th minute on an assist from junior winger Yutaro Tsukada and fifth year forward Adam Burchell, both making their first starts of the season.
Five minutes later, Burchell assisted Caldeira again, doubling the West Virginia lead to two at 2-0.
Burchell scored a goal of his own three minutes into the second half, assisted by redshirt senior centre back Dyon Dromers, who scored his own goal in the 57th minute.
The first half was uncharacteristic for the Mountaineers, as they trailed Old Dominion in shots (7-5) at the break, but lead in goals 2-0. This is unusual for West Virginia, who have gotten into a habit this season of creating more chances but scoring less goals.
By the end of the game however, the Mountaineers overtook the Monarchs in shots, having 10 shots to their nine, and seven shots on goal to only one for ODU, saved by goalkeeper Marc Bonnaire in his debut with usual goalkeeper Jackson Lee unavailable.
The Mountaineers' starting lineup rotations may have been with the schedule in mind, as the Mountaineers will face the Lehigh Mountain Hawks at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium in Morgantown for their next match.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m., with ESPN+ streaming the game, and U92 making the radio call on 91.7 FM and u92themoose.com.