The West Virginia Mountaineers men’s soccer team played to a 1-1 draw against the James Madison Dukes on Wednesday night at Sentara Park in Harrisonburg, Virginia, it's fifth straight match without a loss.
The Mountaineers (4-6-4, 1-1-4 Sun Belt) have extended their unbeaten streak to five matches, with their most recent loss coming to the No. 19 Dayton Flyers on Sept. 27, 1-2.
However, the draws have harmed West Virginia’s chance at securing an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament. Following their thrilling 3-3 tie with undefeated No. 2 Kentucky, WVU rose to No. 60 in the RPI but a tie with James Madison (5-6-3, 1-2-2 Sun Belt) will not have the same effect.
Following the tie with Kentucky, West Virginia head coach Dan Stratford said the Mountaineers felt like they would need “three wins” in their final three regular season games to put themselves in contention, without winning the Sun Belt Tournament.
Now, the Mountaineers must defeat Georgia State and Georgia Southern to close out the regular season slate.
The Mountaineers took a first half lead in the 35th minute, when junior winger Ryan Crooks scored his third goal of the season, with central midfielder Otto Ollikainen notching his first assist of the season.
Despite going into the halftime break up 1-0, the Mountaineers would not retain their lead, as redshirt sophomore midfielder Ethan Taylor equalized the match in the 73rd minute.
In the final 15 seconds, WVU's junior goalkeeper Jackson Lee closed out the game for the Mountaineers, making multiple saves to preserve the tie. Lee made his return to the starting lineup Wednesday after missing the previous three games due to injury.
Although they did not dominate it, the stat sheet would show that West Virginia was the better team, outshooting James Madison 11 to nine in shots and also recording more shots on goal than the Dukes with six to JMU's four.
The Mountaineers return home to face Georgia State at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium in Morgantown. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. with streaming available on ESPN+ and U92 providing the radio call on 91.7 FM and u92themoose.com.