The West Virginia men’s soccer team’s season continues, as a win over Coastal Carolina in the Sun Belt quarterfinals has given them a semifinal berth against the Kentucky Wildcats, who are ranked No. 2 national and are yet to lose a game this season.
Kentucky (12-0-5, 5-0-3 Sun Belt) has tied in five of their 17 games, one of those being against West Virginia (7-6-4, 3-1-4 Sun Belt) on Oct. 15.
In that match, the Wildcats and Mountaineers played a thrilling match at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium in Morgantown. Despite Kentucky taking a 2-0 lead in the first 12 minutes, West Virginia eventually took the lead in the 78th minute, only to lose it just 23 seconds later, with the score ending 3-3.
Now, less than a month later, West Virginia can take it a step further and win against the No. 1 seed in the Sun Belt and clinch a spot in the Sun Belt conference tournament final.
Kentucky has not lost all season, but has has two streaks of tying matches, tying against Tulsa and Marshall on Sept. 11 and 16 and in three-straight matches against Dayton, WVU, and Coastal Carolina on Oct. 12, 15 and 19.
Kentucky took their unbeaten streak into the postseason, defeating No. 8 seed South Carolina 2-1 on a 75th minute goal by junior forward Ben Damge, who will now face the No. 4 seed West Virginia.
West Virginia also won a on a late winner in the first round of the Sun Belt tournament, as a stunning left-footed outside of the box shot in the 70th minute Sunday from freshman striker Marcus Caldeira gave the Mountaineers the win over the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers.
The Canadian newcomer could be a key to any WVU victory over UK, as Caldeira has been great over the last month, scoring five goals in the last seven matches.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m., with streaming available on ESPN+ and U92 The Moose providing the radio call on 91.7 FM and u92themoose.com.