A long trip out west for the West Virginia Mountaineers men’s soccer team, as it sets up for a non-conference matchup against No. 13 Portland Pilots on Monday night.
The Pilots are led by seventh-year head coach Nick Carlin-Voigt, who has a 58-34-13 record. The Pilots have a 3-0-3 records, highlighted by 2-0 and 3-1 wins against No. 15 UCLA and Seton Hall, as well as 2-2 and 0-0 ties away to Indiana and No. 9 Denver.
Portland was picked to finish first in the 2022 West Coast Conference Men's Soccer Preseason Coaches Poll, like the Mountaineers were for the Sun Belt. In the same poll, two Pilots players were named to the All-WCC First Team, graduate students goalkeeper George Tasouris and midfielder Jake Arteaga.
Tasouris, a native of Nicosia, Cyprus, earned All-West Coast Conference Second Team and the All-West Region Third Team in 2021, as well as being named Western Athletic Conference defensive player of the year in 2019 and 2020 while playing for Grand Canyon University.
Arteaga, a five-year starter for the Pilots after playing in the LA Galaxy Academy, was named to the All-West Coast Conference First Team and All-West Region Third Team in 2021.
This season, sophomore midfielder Brandon Cambridge has arguably been the Pilots best player, with the former Vancouver Whitecaps Academy player scoring four goals and two assists in six matches.
The Mountaineers have struggled to live up to expectations following a 2021 NCAA Tournament quarterfinal run that led to a preseason No. 6 ranking.
While West Virginia have mostly outclassed their opponents on the stat sheet, it has not translated to wins, with the Mountaineers record being 2-3-1. Junior left winger Ryan Crooks leads the Mountaineers in both goals (2) and assists (3), tied with sophomore left wingback Max Trethewey in six games this season.
Kickoff is set for 10 p.m. in Morgantown, with the WCC Network broadcasting the game along with Portland providing a broadcast on their website.