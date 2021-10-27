The West Virginia men’s soccer team will take on Georgia State for the first time in conference play Thursday afternoon at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium in Morgantown.
It is the first meeting between West Virginia (8-2-4, 1-1-1 MAC) and Georgia State (10-0-2, 2-0-2 MAC) as members of the Mid-American Conference, as the Panthers are the newest members of the conference in their first season.
"With the nature of what it is we're looking to do, it starts with a win (on Thursday)," head coach Dan Stratford said. "I think the players understand the challenge that has been set requires one match at a time.
Overall, it is just the second meeting all-time between the two respective programs. In the lone meeting between the two, the Mountaineers defeated the Panthers, 1-0, in 2013.
Despite the difficult first season in MAC play for Georgia State, GSU currently sports a solid record of 6-2 on the road this season. The Panthers are led by head coach Brett Surrency.
Both squads are looking to continue their recent momentum. West Virginia is coming off a 3-1 win over Elon last weekend, while GSU dropped a hard-fought, 2-1, loss to the top overall MAC program in Northern Illinois.
For the Mountaineers, the 3-1 win over Elon reignited a squad that had struggled for the last month after starting out the year so strong. WVU gave up an early goal to Elon, but rallied for three unanswered goals in the second half of play.
Senior Yoran Popovich will be a player to keep an eye on for the Mountaineers. He is currently the team’s leading goal scorer with four on 21 different shots.
Fifth-year senior defender Kevin Morris will make program history on Thursday, as he makes his 86th career start in a West Virginia uniform.
The GSU defense has been up-and-down this season, giving up 17 goals to the opposition. In addition to Popovich, junior Luke McCormick and senior Pau Jimenez Albelda will be looking to get back to the proficient goal-scoring form they found in the earlier part of the year.
"It's a good game for us from an RPI perspective,” Stratford said. “They (Georgia State) have had a good season, so we know it will be a tough game, and we know it will have implications – not just for the regular-season title – but as another feather in our cap when it comes to an NCAA Tournament resume."
As for Georgia Southern, it is led by George Proctor — the 2020 Sun Belt Conference player of the year — and midfielder Ethan Sassine, who leads the team in goals this season with six.
Kickoff between the Mountaineers and the Panthers is set for 3:00 p.m. The game will be streamed on ESPN+.