The West Virginia University men’s soccer team looks to break its two-game losing streak when it travels to Edwardsville, Illinois, on Sunday to take on the SIU Edwardsville Cougars for just the fifth time in program history.
The Mountaineers (2-2, 1-2 MAC) are coming off a 1-0 loss to Bowling Green on Wednesday at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium in Morgantown. After falling behind early, WVU was unable to mount a comeback despite playing an excellent second half.
“I thought we went strength for strength in the second half,” head coach Dan Stratford said after the loss. “I was incredibly proud of the players’ effort in the second half, they’ve done everything but score”.
Pineda and redshirt freshman defender Bjarne Thiesen are tied for first in the league in goals per game (0.67) and tied for third in goals with two. Tekesky leads the conferences in shutouts with two.
Looking at SIU Edwardsville (4-2, 1-2 MAC), the Cougars are also coming off of back-to-back losses. The Cougars lost 1-0 in overtime to Bowling Green on March 14 and 2-0 on March 17 against Akron.
The overtime match against Bowling Green was the first loss of the year for the Cougars. In the loss against Akron, junior forward Vincent Jackson led SIUE with five shots, including one on goal.
Sophomore midfielder Oskar Lenz is second in the MAC with eight points and three goals. And fifth in assists with two. Goalkeepers Tor Erik Larsen and redshirt sophomore Lluís Martorell for SIUE are among four goalkeepers who are second in the league with a shutout this year.
“It’s going to be difficult for the players, they have to show another round of being really resilient and staying together and understanding that the best remedy is to make sure when we go to SIU we come out with the win on a tough road game,” Stratford said.
Sunday’s match between the Mountaineers and the Cougars will be held at Korte Stadium and is set to kick off at 1 p.m. The game will be televised on ESPN+.