Coming off their first loss of the season, the West Virginia men’s soccer team aims to rebound against Bowling Green on Wednesday at the Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium.
The Mountaineers suffered their first loss of the season against Western Michigan last Sunday, 1-0, on the road in Kalamazoo, Michigan. It was the first time this season that West Virginia (2-1, 1-1 MAC) failed to score and the 32nd minute goal given up to the Broncos was the first goal given up all season by senior goalkeeper Steven Tekesky. The Mountaineers also failed to earn a penalty kick for the first time this season.
Wednesday will mark the 10th meeting all-time between Bowling Green (3-3, 1-1 MAC) and West Virginia. The series between the two programs is tied at four wins apiece, while the two squads have also finished in a draw twice.
The Falcons are led by senior forward Chris Sullivan. Sullivan leads the team in assists with four, points with eight, shots with 14 and he is tied for the team lead in goals with two.
In the last meeting between the Mountaineers and the Falcons, West Virginia walked away with the 1-0 victory in 2019 at home.
“The difference in preparation for the guys following a loss has been no different than when we’ve been coming off a win,” WVU head coach Dan Stratford said. “In this sport, the result isn’t always indicative of how the team played on the pitch. I think there were more positive things to take away from Western Michigan than Charlotte or NIU (Northern Illinois) games.”
Stratford has emphasized consistency as the main goal heading into the match with BGSU.
“We have to stay consistent in order to obtain the best results,” Stratford said. “They (BGSU) are a totally different challenge than anything we’ve faced up to this point. They’ve got a back three that they have a lot of trust in, they’re good in transition, but I think there’s some areas that we can exploit.”
One area where the Mountaineers will look to improve on is set pieces. WVU is 0-for-7 on corner kicks, tied for last in the MAC, while opponents against the Mountaineers have earned 15 corner kicks so far this season.
Kickoff for the match against Bowling Green is set for 3:00 p.m.