West Virginia hosted Bowling Green on Wednesday and suffered its second loss of the year and second loss in a row, with a score of 1-0 in favor of the Falcons.
WVU (2-2, 1-2 MAC) has now dropped its last two games, both against conference opponents, by only one goal each.
Head coach Dan Stratford mentioned his team’s lack of finishing ability as the reason behind this two-game skid, crediting the final product in the last two matches to what has brought them down.
“Just the final product, the final pass, the final shot, the touch that prepares for the finish. I think we’ve been very clinical this season, and obviously, it was missing on Sunday, and really no different today,” Stratford said. “ I think we created enough quality chances today to equalize, and give ourselves potential to go on and win the game, but it wasn’t quite to be.”
Bowling Green (4-3, 2-1 MAC) senior Jacob Erlandson scored the only goal in this game against the Mountaineer defense, giving the Falcons their lead near the beginning of the first half, on his second goal of the season.
Bowling Green's offense continued to work throughout the game, attempting 10 shots with three shots on goal, one being the goal by Erlandson.
The Mountaineers took 10 shots during the match and three shots on goal, all saved by BGSU sophomore goalkeeper, Logan Kowalczyk.
WVU also had its fair share of penalties in the game with six offsides penalties, the most all season, and nine fouls with four yellow cards.
Bowling Green committed eight fouls, with no yellow cards. However, on these fouls the Mountaineers took advantage, attempting six corner kicks compared to BGSU’s one, but none went into the net for WVU.
With the Mountaineer defense showing weakness today, senior goalkeeper Steven Tekesky still recorded two saves.
In the future, Stratford wants to work with his defense to avoid trailing in matches and help his squad keep up.
“Ultimately, we’ve got to look at ourselves and make sure that we don’t put ourselves in a situation where we’re coming from behind, and limit the outcome to nil-nil, if we’re not good enough on the day to score ourselves,” Stratford said.
West Virginia will travel to Edwardsville, Illinois, on Sunday, for its second MAC contest on the road this season, against the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars. The game is set to kick off at 1 p.m. at Korte Stadium.