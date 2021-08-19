In Dan Stratford’s first season, the West Virginia men’s soccer team overcame COVID-19 changes to the schedule while also taking significant strides throughout the year.
West Virginia looked like it was a lock for the NCAA Tournament at times with wins against Marshall and Charlotte. However, in a lackluster Mid-American Conference season, the Mountaineers failed to secure their spot by the end of the season.
This season, the Mountaineers boast the roster to compete for the MAC title in their final year in the conference before joining Conference USA in 2022. The MAC will welcome Georgia State and Georgia Southern this year as well as parting ways with SIU Edwardsville.
West Virginia projects as a serious contender for the MAC crown, with Bowling Green and Northern Illinois looking to compete for the throne and automatic NCAA Tournament bid.
The squad itself will be bolstered by nine new players and no departures after senior leaders Pau Jimenez Albelda, Kevin Morris and Steven Tekesky all decided to use a fifth year of eligibility. Morris spoke about the opportunity to return with his fellow teammates. Ike Swiger, the team’s leading goal scorer with four last season, will be looking to lead the attack, while Morris and goalkeeper Tekesky will be fortifying the defense.
“We have a really exciting group here, and just with [COVID-19] last year, there was a possibility that we couldn't fully play our final season,” Morris said. “It was more a matter of being excited about the group we have here and the possibility of really doing something big.”
Players that transferred to the program were senior Adam Burchell who played under Stratford at the University of Charleston and junior Kasimir Lauber from Lincoln Memorial University. New recruits include Frederik Jorgensen, Simon Kalinauskas, Lorenzo Nunez and Max Trethewey, Otto Ollikainen and Yoran Popovi —who entered as a senior from playing in the Netherlands.
Through the combination of key players staying as well as so many new faces, the squad has an opportunity to exceed last year’s positives in all facets of the game.
“It’s a matter of adding pieces that are going to help us; we have a strong returning group and a strong incoming group so it really makes for a strong team,” Morris said. “All the new guys have meshed very well with the team dynamic, and everything is coming together as we approach the end of preseason.”
As for the team’s schedule, West Virginia’s non-conference slate will feature NCAA College Cup semi-finalists and champions in Pittsburgh and Marshall, respectively. Kentucky and Penn State also appear on the schedule after making the tournament last season.
“We want this program to be a top-10 program every year, so we have to play the best, compete against the best, and win against the best,” Morris said. “We’ve got a lot of big names on the schedule and our goal for this season is to show that we belong in the top-10 in the nation and that we can beat these other big programs.”
West Virginia has two more exhibition matches against the University of Charleston and Robert Morris before it begins the regular season on Aug. 30 against Pittsburgh at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium.