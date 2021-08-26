The 2021 fall season kicks off for the West Virginia men’s soccer team on Thursday afternoon as they take on Robert Morris at the North Athletic Complex in Moon County, Pennsylvania.
The West Virginia men’s soccer program will be in its 61st season of competition, as the Mountaineers are coming off a shortened 2021 spring season that saw them finish with a record of 6-3-1. Thursday’s match also marks the second season at the helm for head coach Dan Stratford.
“We have a really exciting group here,” Stratford said. “The continuity is there. The competition is there. Hopefully, that all continues to help spur on our players.”
WVU will look to focus on its attack against the Colonials, who struggled last season in both the offensive and defensive ends of the field. Robert Morris allowed 13 goals from their opponents while they only found the back of the net once. Overall, the 2021 spring campaign saw the Colonials post a 1-1-6 record.
The Colonials are led by first year head coach Jason O’Keefe, who’s first squad at RMU will feature fourteen new players, including Morgantown local Andrew Kemper, a freshman defender and University High alum.
When the two squads take the pitch for the first time this season, it won’t be the first time the two programs have met. WVU has met RMU nine times before, with the last coming in 2005. The Mountaineers hold a commanding 7-0-2 record against the Colonials all-time.
West Virginia will sport a starting 11 on Thursday night that will look extremely familiar to fans. The Mountaineers’ three seniors from last season — goalkeeper Steven Tekesky, midfielder Pau Jimenez Albelda and defender Kevin Morris — all used their fifth year of eligibility.
“No one owes us anything; it's about what we owe ourselves,” Stratford said. "We feel like with our returning group and the foundations they laid last spring, and the reinforcements with the nine new players that are coming in, we feel really good about the strength and depth that we're going to have within this squad.
The first matchup against RMU is just the tip of the iceberg as West Virginia will have to navigate a difficult non-conference slate of games to start the season. This stretch includes meetings against Pittsburgh, Penn State, Ohio State and the defending NCAA champions, Marshall.
When the opening whistle sounds, it will also mark the final season of play in the MAC for the Mountaineers, as the program will move to Conference USA in 2022.
Kickoff is set for 4:00 p.m. and the game will be streamed live on ESPN+.