The West Virginia men’s soccer team will host its first home game at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium on Saturday afternoon against fellow Mid Atlantic Conference program Northern Illinois.
Saturday’s matchup against NIU (1-2-1) marks the first game of conference play in the MAC. WVU (1-0-0) boasts an impressive all-time record of 18-18-7 in MAC play since joining the conference for the 2012 season.
West Virginia is coming off an impressive 3-0 victory over Charlotte last weekend, which saw junior Tony Pineda and freshman Bjarne Thiesen score three goals that propelled the team to the win.
"The win at Charlotte obviously gave us a lot of confidence coming into this week after such a long time off," first-year head coach Dan Stratford said. "On the other hand, it also gave us a platform to build off of in terms of what we need to improve upon as we enter conference play against Northern Illinois on Saturday."
The matchup between Northern Illinois and West Virginia will be the 10th all-time meeting between the two programs. NIU took a 4-3-2 series lead in the last meeting, which saw NIU defeat WVU in Morgantown for the first time, 2-0.
WVU senior goalkeeper Steven Tekesky has not allowed a shot on goal to reach the back of the net yet this season, while Pineda is tied for second in shots and shots on goal in the MAC.
While Stratford will coach in his second contest on Saturday, Northern Illinois head coach Ryan Swan will be in his fourth-year at the helm for the Huskies.
NIU is coming off an absolutely dominating 10-0 performance against Chicago State in its final non-conference game of the season.
The Huskies are led by junior captain Nick Markanich, who was named the MAC player of the week this past week, after he netted two goals and picked up one assist against Chicago State. Markanich also leads the league in shots with 22 so far this season.
Attendance is limited to 25% capacity this season at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium. The game will be broadcasted live on the Big 12 Now network via ESPN+. Kickoff is set for noon.