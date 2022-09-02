The West Virginia University men’s soccer team battled Penn State at University Park, Pennsylvania, Friday night suffering yet another defeat.
The game was back and forth, with No. 18 WVU (1-2) taking the lead on two occasions. However, the Mountaineers couldn't keep the lead or even a tie, losing 3-2 after two late goals by Nittany Lions.
After playing four days earlier, West Virginia head coach Dan Stratford opted to rotate some of the lineup.
Sophomore left wingback Max Trethewey made his first start of the season in place of Danish sophomore Frederik Jorgensen.
On the other side, Spanish redshirt junior Sergio Ors Navarro started instead of redshirt sophomore New Zealander Alex Clayton, and Canadian freshman Marcus Caldeira started at striker after Argentine Junior Ciro Bourlot Jaeggi started there in the first two games.
However, the Mountaineers started the same players at goalkeeper, centre back, central midfield and winger as they did against Pitt.
West Virginia took the lead in the 19th minute when English senior right winger Luke McCormick scored a left-footed shot — assisted by Trethewey and fellow english winger Ryan Crooks.
Penn State (1-1-1) equalized near the end of the second half when star junior forward Peter Mangione hit a shot into the top left of the goal in the 44th minute.
West Virginia again took the lead in the 57th minute. Dutch redshirt senior centre back Dyon Dromers scored a right-footed shot, but again the Mountaineers surrendered their lead when senior forward Liam Butts scored the equalizer in the 77th minute.
Penn State took the lead for good when Mangione scored a penalty kick in the 80th minute. Nittany Lions held on in the final 10 minutes for the win.
The Mountaineers return to action on Tuesday, Sept. 6, hosting the American University for Military & Service Member Appreciation night at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium in Morgantown.
Streaming will be available on ESPN+, and U92 will provide the radio call on 91.7 FM.