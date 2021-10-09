The No. 4 WVU men’s soccer team came up short in a 2-0 loss to the Northern Illinois Huskies at the NIU Soccer and Track and Field Complex in DeKalb, Illinois on Saturday evening.
The loss to NIU (10-1-0, 2-0-0 MAC) was the first of the season for the Mountaineers (6-1-4, 0-1-1 MAC), and ended their record-setting unbeaten run to start the season at 10.
From the opening kick, it was clear that the Huskies had WVU’s number on both sides of the ball, controlling possession and creating scoring opportunities in glaring holes on the WVU defense.
Reigning MAC Player of the Year NIU senior Nick Markanich proved to be a big issue for the Mountaineer defense.
Through just the first 20 minutes of the contest, Markanich came out firing. He had four shots, but was unable to get past WVU fifth-year senior goalkeeper Steven Tekeskey.
Northern Illinois continued to pile on the attack, passing crosses into the box and challenging the WVU back line, forcing the Mountaineer defenders to make crucial mistakes. In the 35th-minute when junior Adrian Lara found a way past Tekeskey and into the back of the net, giving NIU the early 1-0 lead.
It wasn’t until after the Huskie goal when the Mountaineers finally recorded a shot on goal in the 37th-minute. It was the first time this year that WVU failed to record a shot on goal in the first 30 minutes this season.
The slow start on offense continued into the beginning of the second half for West Virginia. The Mountaineers got a few shots on goal off the bench from sophomore Ryan Crooks and senior Tony Pineda.
In the closing stages of the contest, West Virginia started to generate a more offensive attack, holding possession and winning multiple corner kicks back-to-back. Neither attempt from the corner flag was successful for the Mountaineers.
WVU went all-out on an offensive attack to find the late goal. Despite the Mountaineers’ best efforts, they were unable to find a tying score late and gave up a game-ending 89th-minute goal by NIU sophomore Eddie Knight.
The Mountaineers will look for their first MAC win of the season on Oct. 16 against Western Michigan at the WMU Soccer Complex. Kickoff is set for noon.