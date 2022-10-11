The West Virginia Mountaineers men’s soccer team is now on a winning streak, taking a 3-0 home win over the Lehigh Mountain Hawks on Tuesday for their second straight win.
West Virginia is now 4-6-2 (1-1-2 Sun Belt) after starting 2-6-2, as the the Mountain Hawks fall to 3-6-2 (2-2-1 Patriot League).
The Mountaineers have four games left in their season, and a late push could put head coach Dan Stratford’s team in contention for an at-large bid for the NCAA Tournament.
However, the Mountaineers will need to get results against No. 2 Kentucky, James Madison, Georgia State and Georgia Southern, and have a strong performance in the Sun Belt tournament.
Surprisingly, Stratford maintained the rotated lineup from Saturday’s game in Norfolk, giving junior Yutaro Tsukada and the fifth-year English forward Adam Burchell successive starts on the wings
The Mountaineers went up 1-0 in the 35th minute when freshman striker Marcus Caldeira assisted Tsukada on his first goal of the season.
Tsukada followed this up with an assist of his own 42 seconds into the second half, this time with Caldeira on the scoring end, scoring his third of the season, after scoring twice on Saturday night.
In the 69th minute, junior wingback Sergio Ors Navarro scored the third and final West Virginia goal of the game.
The Mountaineers thoroughly dominated the game, both on the scoreboard and the stat sheet. After tallying six shots to Lehigh’s none in the first half, WVU added a further 12 in the second half, ending with 18 shots, 15 more than the Mountain Hawks.
Sophomore goalkeeper Marc Bonnaire started after his sebut on Saturday night that won him Sun Belt Conference Defensive Player of the Week honors, although he had a quiet night, not having to make any saves.
The Mountaineers have a major matchup on the horizon, as they will welcome the No. 2 Kentucky Wildcats to Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium on Saturday night.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m., with ESPN+ streaming the game and U92 providing the radio call on 91.7 FM and on u92themoose.com