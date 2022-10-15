The West Virginia men’s soccer team battled to a 3-3 draw with the undefeated No. 2 Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday night in a thrilling game at home.
The Mountaineers (4-6-3, 1-1-3 Sun Belt) have now put themselves back in the conversation for an at-large bid for the NCAA Tournament, with three games to go after previously being 2-6-2.
Kentucky (8-0-4, 3-0-2 Sun Belt) took an early lead as Preseason First Team All-Sun Belt senior Luis Grassoe put the Wildcats ahead in the 6th minute.
The Wildcats quickly followed that up with a goal from Casper Grening.
The Mountaineers responded in the 24th minute, as Junior japanese left winger Yutaro Tsukada scored, assisted by a cross that went across the box from fifth-year English forward Adam Burchell, who had been starting on the wings with Tsukada in the last three games.
No goals followed that in the first half, but the game remained close before and after halftime.
In the 61st minute, West Virginia qualified when redshirt senior center back Dyon Dromers scored an unassisted goal after Kentucky attempted to clear a Frederick Jorgensen corner kick.
However, WVU redshirt junior All-American center back Bjarne Thiesen was injured in a collision attempting to score. Thiesen later returned to the game with a protective mask on his face, only to exit a few minutes later.
In the 76th redshirt sophomore goalkeeper Marc Bonnaire saved the game for the Mountaineers, making an incredible save from point blank range after a Kentucky set piece.
Just two minutes later, West Virginia took the lead on a Dyon Dromers goal after Kentucky goalkeeper Casper Mols fumbled a cross from junior English winger Ryan Crooks, but Kentucky made it a tie game again right after kicking off.
The Mountaineers had a chance to win in the dying seconds, but Mols preserved the tie for the Wildcats.
Mountaineers head coach Dan Stratford said the team’s increased offensive production has led to their late resurgence this season.
“You can almost argue that since we changed some things going into ODU we've done pretty well, two wins and a tie against the No. 2 team in the country," Stratford said. "As I said that the baggage that we carried into that part of the season unfortunately, has left us a lot of work to do."
"But again, they showed us 2-0 down tonight that we're not done. We're not done fighting, we're not done working for it. We're not done trying to place ourselves back where we feel as though we belong."
When asked about what the Mountaineers need to do over the next three games to secure an at-large bid, Stratford said it needs to start with three wins.
“We need to win the next three games, we need to be as high as possible going into the conference tournament. We need to give ourselves the best seat possible from that perspective," he said.
"It will be really really close and interesting to see what today has done for us, but given that we're not even .500, I was pleasantly surprised to see that we're still in the top 60 in the RPI.”
The Mountaineers play again this week, as they will face the James Madison Dukes in Harrisonburg, Virginia in a Sun Belt matchup. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. with streaming available on ESPN+.