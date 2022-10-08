The West Virginia men’s soccer team continues its Sun Belt slate on the road, as head coach Dan Stratford’s team faces the Old Dominion Monarchs on Saturday night at the ODU Soccer Complex in Norfolk, Virginia.
The Mountaineers are looking to reverse a poor run of form, as West Virginia has gone 1-6-2 (0-1-2 Sun Belt) since an opening night 1-0 home win against Robert Morris, and are running out of time to turn the season around with only six matches left in the season.
This is the first Sun Belt game WVU has played outside of West Virginia, having joined the conference for soccer ahead of the 2022 season and so far hosting matches against Coastal Carolina and South Carolina, as well as against Marshall in Huntington.
The Monarchs (4-3-2 1-0-1 Sun Belt) have had a winning start in their new conference, beating Georgia Southern 4-2 in Statesboro, and drawing scoreless with fellow Virginia foe James Madison in Norfolk.
The Monarchs also played closely against the No. 8 Maryland Terrapins, only losing 1-0 in College Park last Friday night, with their record since the first three games being 3-1-2.
The Monarchs were picked to finish eighth out of nine teams in the Sun Belt in the Preseason Coaches Poll, seven spots behind the first place-projected Mountaineers.
Old Dominion head coach Alan Dawson has led the Monarchs for 26 seasons, compiling a 255-163-51 record and reaching the NCAA Tournament 12 times.
Tristan Jenkins, a graduate student forward from Wales, has been the star of the Old Dominion offense this season, scoring five goals in nines games.
Fellow grad student, forward Jonas Schmalbach has also contributed, with two goals and three assists in nine games.
Freshman goalkeeper Michael Statham has starred between the sticks, with a save percentage of .870 in nine starts this season.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at the ODU Soccer Complex with streaming available on ESPN+.