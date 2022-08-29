While many eyes are on the West Virginia Mountaineers football team’s visit to Pittsburgh on Thursday night, the men’s soccer team has a big matchup with Pitt on Monday night, its own version of the Backyard Brawl.
In a No. 6 vs No. 7 showdown, WVU is set to face its toughest opponent yet at Ambrose Urbanic Field in Pittsburgh.
The No. 6 West Virginia Mountaineers (1-0) followed up a solid season with a 1-0 win against Robert Morris at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium in Morgantown on Thursday night.
While the Mountaineers are on the right track with how they controlled the whole game, it is fair to say they may need to be more clinical with their chances against the No. 7 Panthers.
The Mountaineers have dominated the series historically with a 35-10-5 record in the 50 meetings between the two programs.
Speaking after the Robert Morris victory, WVU head coach Dan Stratford said the Mountaineers need to continue their success in big matchups from the 2021 season where West Virginia reached the quarterfinals of the NCAA Tournament.
“The early indications are it's a very very strong Pittsburgh team that we'll play on Monday night, again if there's one thing we can keep from last year, it was how well we showed up against big-time opponents, we did it every single time last year."
Pitt (1-0) was voted by ACC coaches as the preseason favorite to win the Coastal Division, and were picked to finish second in the conference behind the Clemson Tigers.
The star of the Pitt team is senior midfielder Valentin Noel. The central midfielder has collected numerous accolades with the Panthers, including being named to the 2019 ACC All-Freshman team, followed by a breakout year in 2020-21 where he earned First-Team All-ACC and First Team All-American honors and was a finalist for the Hermann Trophy, the award for the best player in college soccer.
This season, Noel is named to the watch list for that award, and was named as a Preseason All-American by College Soccer News.
Fellow midfielder Jackson Waitl is another player on the Panthers to watch out for. The native of Vevey, Switzerland earned Second Team All-ACC honors in the last two seasons, and was one of 12 players named to the 2022 ACC Preseason Watch List.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. and will be televised on the ACC Network, with the radio call from U92 available on 91.7 FM.