On Wednesday, it was announced the West Virginia men’s soccer team will officially be going to the Sun Belt Conference, beginning in the fall of 2022.
The Mountaineers; who are coming off a historic season, were supposed to join Conference USA, but are now joining the Sun Belt Conference.
“Previously, we had planned to have our men’s soccer team compete in Conference USA, but realignment has changed those plans. Moving our men’s soccer program to the Sun Belt Conference gives us the best chance to compete nationally in a strong soccer conference,” West Virginia University Director of Athletics Shane Lyons said.
West Virginia will be competing alongside James Madison, Marshall, and Old Dominion will join Coastal Carolina, Georgia Southern, and Georgia State, Kentucky and South Carolina.
Lyons said he was appreciative of the invite to Conference USA, but due to realignment, the Mountaineers will be joining the Sun Belt.
“I want to thank Conference USA Commissioner Judy MacLeod for inviting us to be a part of the league’s men’s soccer lineup, but circumstances change constantly, and competing in the Sun Belt Conference is now the best option going forward for our soccer program at this time,” Lyons said.
West Virginia made it to the Elite 8 last season, and will be looking to continue to grow as a national power this season.
“We’re very excited to be a part of a new era of Sun Belt Conference men’s soccer. With the changing landscape of college athletics, this move took some time, but we couldn’t be more thrilled with our outcome,” Executive Senior Associate Athletics Director Simon Dover said. “This is a great move for our program, and we are proud to be among what we believe will become a premier conference in men’s soccer.”