The West Virginia Mountaineers men’s soccer team finishes its 2022 regular season slate on the road, facing the Georgia Southern Eagles at Eagle Field at Erik Park on Friday.
Despite what some may view as a disappointing season, the Mountaineers (5-6-4, 2-1-4 Sun Belt) have a chance to move into first place tomorrow night, being only two points in the table behind Sun Belt conference leader Kentucky.
The Eagles have not been as good, with only one win, against North Florida on Sept. 13 and a draw in their most recent match giving them a record of 1-12-1 (0-6 Sun Belt).
The Eagles can win their first game in Sun Belt play on their senior night against West Virginia, giving them a chip on their shoulder against the Mountaineers.
Unlike the Mountaineers, the Eagles have one more regular season game after this before the Sun Belt Tournament, facing the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers in Conway, South Carolina, on Nov. 1.
The Eagles are performing up to expectations, having been picked to finish last out of nine teams in the 2022 Sun Belt Preseason Coaches Poll, without any players selected to the 2022 Men’s Soccer Preseason All-Conference Team.
The Mountaineers are not living up to expectations, currently in third place place with an RPI of No. 53, below many expectations following a 2021 NCAA Tournament Elite Eight run and preseason No. 6 ranking.
Georgia Southern is led by seventh-year head coach and former MLS assistant John Murphy.
Sophomore forward Samuel Odame and junior midfielder Samuel Prieto lead the the Eagles with three goals each. Odame and freshman midfielder Bill Okumu lead the team with two assists each.
In the goal, freshman goalkeepers Dagoberto Romero and Nate Martinez have combined to start all 14 games with 11 starts for Romero and three starts for Martinez.
Over the course of this season, Georgia Southern has 11 goals to their opponents’ 43, giving them a goal differential of -32.
Kickoff from Statesboro, Georgia is set for 7 p.m. with streaming available on ESPN+.