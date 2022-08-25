The West Virginia Mountaineers men’s soccer team began its 2022 season with a 1-0 win at home against the Robert Morris Colonials, marking head coach Dan Stratford’s 100th win at West Virginia, after spending eight seasons in Morgantown as a player, assistant coach and head coach.
Despite not dominating the game, WVU controlled it from the opening kickoff, limiting the Colonials to only one shot on goal, while quadrupling that total for themselves.
Stratford said he was pleased to start the season with a win, but expressed that it was just the beginning for the Mountaineers.
“Right now we’re 1-0 and that was probably the most piece coming out of today, this is always the most challenging fixture of the season, in my opinion, because we know the least about us and the least about them," Stratford said. "Just to get over the line is the ultimately the most important piece, but from a performance perspective there’s a lot of room to grow still.”
The Mountaineers opened the scoring in the 36th minute when junior left winger Yutaro Tsukada scored a long shot that clipped the crossbar and went in off the Robert Morris goalkeeper.
Senior right winger Luke McCormick assisted the goal with a cross from the right side to the center edge of the box. That goal was the difference for the Mountaineers as there was no more scoring from either team.
Stratford praised Tsukada’s debut goal, and the quality of his attacks on Thursday.
“Yutaro, we know that he has an attacking quality, an attacking threat” Stratford said, also adding that it was good for Tsukada to score on his Mountaineers debut. “It’s a good feeling, I think I scored on my home debut so, I’m sure he’s gonna be pleased, it was a good strike.”
Jackson Lee, a junior who transferred to the Mountaineers from George Mason, also made his Mountaineers debut after winning the position battle at goalkeeper during the preseason.
Lee kept a clean sheet, as he saved the only shot on goal. His best moment though came in the 84th minute when he ran way out of the box to clear a pass from a Robert Morris breakaway.
The other first-timers for the Mountaineers were freshman centre back Noah Gold and freshman striker Marcus Caldeira, who played 51 and 43 minutes respectively.
“I think for both of them we’re really pleased.” Stratford said, stating his optimism for Caldeira’s future with the program. “He’s still 17 years old. I think he has incredible potential with this program, and it’s gonna be a fantastic four years for him. As for Noah, Noah’s been the most pleasant surprise of everyone in preseason and he just took to this like a duck to water, he seemed really composed, really comfortable, we felt really comfortable putting him in.”
In addition to the goal from Tsukada, junior centre back Dyon Dromers and junior left winger Ryan Crooks had two shots, and junior right winger Sergio Ors Navarro and junior right wing back Alex Clayton each had a shot.
The Mountaineers face off against the Pitt Panthers next in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania at Ambrose Urbanic Field on Monday at 7 p.m. The game will be televised on ACC Network.