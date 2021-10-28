History was made this Thursday afternoon as the West Virginia men’s soccer team earned its 500th all-time program victory with a 2-1 comeback win over Georgia State Thursday night.
West Virginia (9-2-4, 2-1-1 MAC) was down 1-0 at halftime but as the second half kicked off, the Mountaineer offense responded with two goals.
Lack of shots on goal was the early downfall for WVU as the Panthers (10-5, 2-3 MAC) stacked defenders in front of the net and did not allow the Mountaineers a clean shot on goal in the first half.
In the first half, WVU goalkeeper Steven Tekesky dove for a loose ball but missed and tripped up a Panther defender which led to a penalty kick.
Tekesky guessed wrong on the ensuing penalty kick off the foot of GSU’s George Proctor and allowed the first goal of the game.
The penalty was just the second given up on the season for the Mountaineers, both coming in the last two games for WVU.
“He (Tekesky) needs to remember that in those situations, to back up and let the player shoot it from a difficult angle,” Stratford said. “He made a tough challenge and it was one where he wasn’t going to be able to get there. I think that’ll weigh on his mind for a while.”
WVU continually gained momentum in the second half and in the 58th minute, a deflected ball landed at the feet of Dyon Dromers. Dromers then made a shot from 30 yards out to tie the game at one.
“I thought, well I’ll just hit it,” said Dromers. “Even though we were 1-0 behind, we kept fighting.”
It was a huge comeback goal for Dromers, who spent the last eight weeks of the season sidelined with a right knee injury.
“We’ve been dying to have (Dromers) back, especially in some of these games recently where teams have defended us really deep,” Stratford said. “With the threat he possesses from that type of range, it’s what we needed at the moment. What an amazing comeback story for him, in his first game back.”
The Mountaineers applied constant pressure in the closing moments of the game and it paid off in the final three minutes.
With the game still tied at one, Ryan Crooks crossed the ball to the far side of the field and Ciro Bourlot Jaeggi headed the ball in for the go-ahead goal.
“I thought we played well. I was quite honestly very pleased with how many mistakes we forced them into, and how deep we caused them to play,” Stratford said. “I think we have to give ourselves some credit for the way we played today, the quality of our football.”
The Mountaineers will hit the road for their next matchup with Georgia Southern in another MAC conference bout on Oct. 31. Kickoff is set for 1:00 p.m.