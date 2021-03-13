The West Virginia men's soccer team will face off against the Western Michigan Broncos on Sunday in its second conference match of the season in Kalamazoo, Michigan.
WVU (2-0, 1-0 MAC) opened up its conference schedule last week against Northern Illinois and came away with a 1-0 win.
WVU head coach Dan Stratford is looking forward to the team’s first road game against the Broncos, and believes the game will be different then anything the team has seen so far,
“I think it’s going to be a very different game from what we faced at home against NIU,” Stratford said. “Western Michigan has a clear identity of how they approach the game, they’re a very physical, a very big team, and very dangerous and very good at set pieces.”
Western Michigan (1-1-1, 0-1) plays with a different style that Stratford hopes his team is prepared for.
“We’ll have to prepare for that (WMU’s play style) and that’ll be different from how we anticipated the NIU game to go,” Stratford said. “I just don’t feel like we’ve performed yet at our best, and I think that was part of the perspective and reflection this week.”
Although with new challenges ahead, WVU has had a good outing on offense so far this season, with junior Tony Pineda and freshman Bjarne Thiesen tallying two goals each in two matches. However, defense has been key for the Mountaineers, posting two shutouts in dominating fashion, allowing only seven shots on goal.
On this stout defense, the star for the Mountaineers is senior Goalkeeper Steven Tekesky, who has recorded seven saves in just two matches.
WVU this season has also been able to average 3.5 shots per game with a 57% shooting average. The Mountaineers have been struggling with fouls, amassing 34 fouls, along with four yellow cards, with only one single corner kick.
For Western Michigan it’s had a rocky start to conference play, dropping its last game, 1-2, against SIU-Edwardsville and another 1-1 tie against Xavier. However, the Broncos have picked up one win against Butler, 2-0.
The Broncos have also put together a good output of offense this season, with junior Mike Melaragni leading the team with two goals in their three matches. Sophomore Daniel Nimick has also recorded a goal for the Broncos.
The defensive back line and goalkeeper is what has kept the Broncos in some of its games. Sophomore goalkeeper Isaac Walker has seven saves with a 78% save percentage, which has helped the Broncos stay competitive with its opponents.
Like the Mountaineers, the Broncos have also found struggles with fouls, recording 44 this season with three yellow cards. WMU averages 14.7 shots per game, on a 11% shot percentage, the lowest in the MAC conference.
This match between the Mountaineers and Broncos will be a test of defenses, but that would be nothing new for the two opponents.
In the last five seasons, the Broncos have been able to come away with wins in three of the five matches. Defense has been a staple in these, as the Broncos have only scored a combined seven goals in the meetings. The Mountaineers haven’t fared much better with a total of five goals in the series history.
The match is set to kick off at 1 p.m. at the Western Michigan University Soccer Complex.