West Virginia Mountaineers soccer head coach Dan Stratford announced the completion of the program’s 2022 recruiting class.
The five new players are Malo Blondeau, Marcus Caldeira, Noah Gold, Barrett Saul, and Yutaro Tsukada.
Blondeau, a centre back from Lézardrieux, France, previously played for the U-19 team of EA Guingamp, a team in the second tier of professional soccer in France. The 6’1 defender played 1147 minutes in 16 matches for the team in the 2021/22 season, starting 13 of those matches. Showing good discipline, Blondeau received zero yellow or red cards, a good stat for a centre back.
Caldeira, a versatile attacking player who has played winger, attacking midfielder and striker, will be 17 years old as a freshman until Oct. 14. Before joining the Mountaineers, the 6’1 forward played for Forge FC of the Canadian Premier League, making three appearances in the 2021/22 season.
Gold, an incoming freshman centre back from Germantown, Maryland, played for Seneca Valley High School. He additionally played for the Virginia Union of the McLean Elite Clubs National League, a group of the best travel soccer teams in the country. The 6’2 defender is versatile, able to play both central and outside defensive positions, and led Virginia Union in goals for two seasons.
Saul from Leesburg, Virginia, is a 6’0 midfielder who has played central midfielder, as well as defensive midfield and attacking midfield. Saul spent the previous season playing in Spain. Like Gold, he has also played in the ECNL, as well as Tuscarora High School in Leesburg. He will be a freshman this upcoming fall.
Tsukada, from Tokyo, Japan, is a winger who previously played for Daytona State College, played in 24 games, accumulating an impressive 26 goals and 11 assists, including 20 goals and six assists in 15 games in his sophomore season during 2021/22. The incoming junior forward was named a 2021 National Junior College Athletic Association All-American and named the NCJAA Region 8 Player of the Year.
The 2022 class includes already included Jackson Lee of Perth, Australia who transferred from George Mason. Right back Alex Clayton, previously of Western Suburbs FC of New Zealand’s National League (the top professional soccer league in the country) was also already committed. Lee and Clayton are currently 20 and 21 years old respectively, but they both have birthdays during the fall season.
The Mountaineers went 12-3-6 last year, reaching the Elite 8 of the NCAA Tournament, before losing at Georgetown on penalty kicks. These recruits will be important for the Mountaineers in their attempt to sustain this success after losing multiple starters and contributors from that team, including goalkeeper Ryan Tekesky, centre back Kevin Morris, left winger Yoran Popovic, striker Tony Pineda, and center midfielder Pau Jimenez.