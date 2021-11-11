The No. 21 West Virginia men's soccer team dropped its semifinal match in the MAC Tournament against Georgia State by a score of 1-0.
It was Justin Guest who scored the lone goal for the Panthers (12-5, 3-3) in the 76th minute off of an assist from Ross Finnie.
The first half was uneventful for both sides, a scoreless opening 45 minutes saw just one shot on goal between the two teams.
Both the Panthers and the Mountaineers (11-3-4, 4-1-1) came out in the second half with a more attacking style.
West Virginia struggled offensively both generating and finishing shot opportunities. The Mountaineers wound up with just one shot on goal for the whole match.
Georgia State on the other hand forced Steven Tekesky into three saves. In the end, Guest’s goal was enough to be the difference between the two sides.
“It felt like a little bit of a synopsis of how the season has played out when things don’t go our way,” WVU coach Dan Stratford said. “We failed to convert some very, very good chances in the first half and late.”
West Virginia ended the match with six corners to Georgia State's three, but they could not convert.
The Mountaineers were the No. 2 seed in the four-team MAC Tournament. The Panthers are the No. 3 seed and they will await the winner of No. 1 Northern Illinois and No. 4 Bowling Green for a matchup in the finals. .
“The game can be cruel. My hope is that our guys are a little sick of not getting the results that we deserve based on the quality of our performances,” Stratford said.
For West Virginia, they now await Monday's NCAA Tournament Selection Show to learn their fate. A postseason berth would be the program's first since 2019 and its first under Coach Stratford.
“We’ve got some strides to still make,” Stratford said. “I know this group is good enough. I’m not sure we’ve played a team yet that we can truly say they were better than us, so the guys just have to come back really strong next week and believe that we can still make a really deep run in the NCAA Tournament.”