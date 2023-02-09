Longtime WVU women’s basketball coach Mike Carey will be honored on May 7, when he is inducted into the West Virginia Sports Hall of Fame in Charleston by the West Virginia Sports Writers Association.
Carey was the head coach of the women’s basketball team for 20 years. He is being inducted alongside former Mountaineer quarterback Jeff Hostetler, who led the New York Giants to victory in Super Bowl XXV.
Hostetler started the 1982 and 1983 seasons for the Mountaineers after transferring from Penn State. He then entered into the National Football League Draft, being selected in the third round with pick 59 by the New York Giants in 1984.
Hostetler spent the first seven seasons of his career barely seeing time at quarterback, even going as far as to volunteer to play on special teams, and was ready to retire.
However, after Pro Bowl starter Phil Simms went down with an injury late in the 1990 season, Hostetler stepped in, and eventually led the Giants to a 20-19 victory over the Buffalo Bills in Super Bowl XXV.
Hostetler beat Simms in 1991 for the starting spot, but the job was given right back to Simms in 1992. After that, Hostetler went to the Los Angeles Raiders, where he was named to the 1994 Pro Bowl.
Carey, who retired after the conclusion of the 2021-22 season, left holding the program records for wins with 432 and winning percentage with .659.
The Clarksburg, West Virginia native played four seasons at Salem International University, graduating in 1980. Carey then spent the next three years at Flemington High School as the head coach of the girl's varsity basketball team, while also being the assistant varsity boy's basketball coach.
In 1983, Carey moved back to Clarksburg to be the head coach of the girl's varsity team at Liberty High School, a post he held through 1987.
After one year as the assistant at his alma mater, Salem promoted Carey to head coach, where he would spend his next 13 years. In his 13 seasons coaching the Tigers, Carey compiled a 288-102 record, a winning percentage of .738.
After that, Carey got the WVU job in 2001, spending the next two decades in Morgantown coaching the women’s basketball team. In his 20 seasons with the Mountaineers, going 462–254 (189-158 Big East/Big 12), making the postseason 16 teams, highlighted by West Virginia’s triumph in the 2017 Big 12 Tournament, taking down No. 2 Baylor 77-66.