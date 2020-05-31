In the days following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, protests have taken place in various places around the country.
In Morgantown on Saturday, approximately 40 to 50 students participated in a peaceful demonstration. The protests, which are fighting against assorted racial injustices, have varied in tranquility.
Many members of WVU athletic teams have taken to social media to speak their minds about the social unrest.
#RIPGeorgeFloyd Couple of thoughts after the heinous crime committed against a black man in the streets of Minneapolis yesterday: 1. If you choose to stay silent about injustice, no matter your skin color, you’ve chosen to allow it to happen again. 2. Now on social media...— J5 (@JordanMcCabe5) May 27, 2020
and in every day life people will split the room and create an Us vs. Them. When you see a comment about #blacklivesmatter don’t be that idiot with irrelevant stats or hypotheticals in response. The only Us vs. Them is those living with racism inside them and those that don’t...— J5 (@JordanMcCabe5) May 27, 2020
people are outraged and rightfully so. So if you feel yourself getting mad at captions such as “YOU people” understand that “YOU people” is a mindset, not a skin color. Be on the right side of history.3. Finally, all 4 officers involved should not just be fired (as they have)...— J5 (@JordanMcCabe5) May 27, 2020
they should be convicted and sentenced like the murderers they are. It’s time to wake up, enough is enough. (Thanks to @MichaelRapaport for the rant inspiration)— J5 (@JordanMcCabe5) May 27, 2020
#StoptheSilence #RIPGeorgeFloyd 💔 pic.twitter.com/ELEJtPvePA— J5 (@JordanMcCabe5) May 28, 2020
WHITE🧑🏼🦱, BLACK🧑🏿🦱... No difference around here, WE ARE ALL “GOLD N BLUE” 💛💙🙏 #HAILWV pic.twitter.com/kLLy8t7XIT— Jahmile Addae (@Coach_Addae) May 29, 2020
#JusticeForGeorge pic.twitter.com/7uSHzv2wk9— M11es McBride (@deucemcb11) May 30, 2020
It’s time to listen...ENOUGH IS ENOUGH, let’s fix this once and for all! It’s called EMPATHY! Love to ALL!— Gerad Parker (@GeradParker1) May 30, 2020
Be a Light pic.twitter.com/MsU0UiRayO— Neal Brown (@NealBrown_WVU) May 30, 2020
Spread LOVE ❤️ pic.twitter.com/76dSq11CPe— Bett Shelby (@CoachShelby) May 31, 2020
Hard to put into words what we have witnessed in our country this past week. Long standing racism + social injustice has taken too many lives. I will do my part as a father, as a husband, as a grandfather, as a coach, and as a leader to bring about change. We must all do better. pic.twitter.com/jlpeAAxN5X— Mike Carey (@CoachMikeCarey) May 31, 2020
Enough! A word that should mean so much to so many right now. No words or speech can adequately explain the pain the Floyd family and others in the country are currently feeling. I will to do my part for my family, team and as an American to no longer stand for remaining quiet!— Bob Huggins (@CoachHuggs) May 31, 2020
Racism is the deadliest virus out— emmitt “doo” matthews jr. (@THEDOOSKIE) May 31, 2020
I’m very open minded to this situation, I just wanna understand how ppl are pissed ab these riots but not what caused them? Can y’all explain?— jalen (@jalenbridgess) May 31, 2020