In the days following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, protests have taken place in various places around the country.

In Morgantown on Saturday, approximately 40 to 50 students participated in a peaceful demonstration. The protests, which are fighting against assorted racial injustices, have varied in tranquility. 

Many members of WVU athletic teams have taken to social media to speak their minds about the social unrest.

