The West Virginia University tennis team hosted Mount St. Mary’s on Saturday and came away with a dominant 6-1 victory to move to 5-2 on the season.
The Mountaineers were without senior Ting-Pei Chang, but the rest of the team stepped up for the victory.
“I thought everyone did a good job when they had opportunities to close out their sets,” head coach Miha Lisac said. “And that starts to make things a lot smoother for us during the day.”
Fifth-year senior Penny Hsieh and redshirt freshman Maja Dodik had a hot start against Ana Alvarez-Storni and Adriana Barney and dominated all the way through. They only gave up one game to win 6-1.
Sophomore Cat Wassick played just her second doubles match of the year with fellow sophomore Camilla Bossi against Victoria Papadopoulou and Shirley Liang. They were able to tie it up with a deuce point at 4-4 and found their first lead at 5-4. The sophomores won 6-4 to seal the doubles point for WVU.
Junior Momoko Nagato and sophomore Michaela Kucharova played the top spot in singles against Amber Policare and Bella Pescatore. They took their first lead with 4-3, but the match went unfinished at 4-4.
Kucharova played in the second spot in place of senior Ting-Pei Chang, where she played a perfect first set against Policare, winning 6-0.
Kucharova’s perfect set turned into a perfect match, as she won 6-0, 6-0.
Nagato went down 0-2 to start but won the next five to go up 5-2. Liang won one more game but Nagato sealed the first set 6-3.
The second set held more success for Nagato, as she won her match 6-4, 6-1.
Bossi played in her usual spot at the first seed against Papadopoulou. The two became tied at 3-3 after Bossi was up 3-1.
Bossi won the next three games and sealed the match with a winner straight down the sideline in deuce to win 6-3.
The second set started out tight, but Bossi was able to pull away to win her match 6-3, 6-3, securing the overall win for the Mountaineers.
Dodik took a 3-2 lead in her singles match after starting out 0-2 against Pescatore. The redshirt freshman kept the pressure on, winning the first set 6-4.
The second set was close as well with another 2-2 start and the two were eventually tied at five. Dodik pulled away to win her match 6-4, 7-5.
Hsieh took over in the fifth seed against Adriana Barney where she played a stellar first set, winning 6-0. Her dominance continued, as the fifth-year senior won 6-0, 6-0.
Wassick played her first singles match of the season against Alvarez-Storni , where she went down 0-3 early but answered with three of her own to tie. Alvarez-Storni was able to take back control to win the first set 6-3.
Wassick took a 5-3 lead in the second set with several close deuce points. Alvarez-Storney took control from there, however and won 6-3, 7-5.
The Mountaineer tennis team will take the court again in Blacksburg, Virginia to take on Radford and Virginia Tech next weekend.