The No. 15 West Virginia volleyball team was defeated by the No. 2 Baylor Bears by a final score of 3-1 on Thursday night.
The Mountaineers (5-4, 5-4 Big 12) were able to keep up with the Bears (10-1, 10-1 Big 12) despite trailing 15-12 mid-way through the first set. West Virginia took the lead towards the end and didn’t look back winning the first set 25-22.
WVU and Baylor in the early stages of the second set switched leads. Baylor was able to get a comfortable lead and win the set 25-20.
The Bears carried their momentum from the second set to the third starting on a 6-1 lead. Baylor takes the third set 25-12 in dominating fashion.
In the fourth set, West Virginia started out slow, but attempted to come back at the end. The amazing Baylor offense was too much for WVU to handle winning the set 25-16 and the match 3-1.
Meghan Dombrowski led the Mountaineers in kills on Thursday night with 10. The freshman picked the perfect night to have her career-high in kills surpassing five against Kansas earlier in the month.
Kristin Lux was right behind Dombrowski with nine kills. Lux was a key factor to winning the first set with multiple big plays.
As a team, West Virginia was outscored by eight having 43 kills, while the Bears had 51.
Briana Lynch helped West Virginia on defense leading the team in blocks with 3.0. The senior from Georgia has tallied for 41.0 total blocks in nine matches so far.
As a team, WVU only had 5.0 blocks in the four sets that were played, but with arguably the best offense on the other side of the net in Baylor.
Baylor outscored West Virginia in blocks with 14.5 compared to 5.0.
The West Virginia Mountaineers will get their second shot against the Baylor Bears tomorrow night when both teams take the court again. Coverage will be on ESPN+ starting at 6 p.m.