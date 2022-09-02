In a NCAA College Football Playoff Committee meeting on Friday, the committee has decided move forward with plans to expand to a 12-team College Football playoff format beginning in 2026.
According to Pete Thamel, senior college football writer for ESPN, the committee alongside the CFP Board of Managers came to the decision during Friday's meeting, with the format beginning in 2026 once the current contract expires.
Sources: The CFP Board of Managers has decided on a 12-team College Football Playoff during today's meeting.— Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) September 2, 2022
The 12-team model is expected to start in 2026, after the current contract, according to a source. There's still a chance that it could go earlier, but those details are complicated and would take some time to work out. https://t.co/sRWlmiDvbe— Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) September 2, 2022
The current format that's been in place since 2014, consists of a four-team playoff, with plans to extend that post-season playoff bracket to 12 teams beginning in 2026.