West Virginia University President E. Gordon Gee took a firm stance against current NCAA trends on Monday, saying the transfer portal could pose serious problems to college sports if left unchecked.
“We have to bring discipline to it,” Gee said in an exclusive interview with the Daily Athenaeum. “If one can transfer because one doesn’t like what the coach said to him on Monday, then we’ve got a serious problem.”
Gee said changes to conference guidelines in recent years, such as to the transfer portal and name, image and likeness (NIL) deals, are designed to benefit and expand opportunities for student-athletes. But he added the University needs a firmer hand over the process.
“NIL was brought about because we understand the nature of the fact that we should not be raising coaching salaries and not raising benefits for the student-athletes,” he said.
Gee added that the NCCAA has undergone a major transformation, which WVU "has a big stake in."
Like most universities in the conference, WVU is now competing financially for players in college sports. And transferring is easier now than ever before.
Despite this, Gee emphasized that WVU has made big strides for student-athletes through Country Roads Trust, which helps facilitate marketing opportunities for student-athletes looking to make NIL agreements.
“That’s what we're trying to do through these cooperatives,” Gee said. “We have something called Country Roads Trust, which is very effective, it’s done a good job. If you take a look at winners and losers in NIL, I think we’ve done more winning than losing.”
In an off-season press conference in March, WVU head football coach Neal Brown coined the NCAA transfer portal as a “free agency” in college football, sharing similar views to Gee on the portal’s effect on West Virginia sports.
“Let’s call it what it is, it’s free agency. What other sport has free agency year-round?” Brown said. “I’m not inherently against the transfer portal, we’re still going to benefit.”
Gee also made his stance on TV contracts and conference realignment on Monday, saying that he believes the Big 12 Conference is “up next” for a large TV contract, one similar to the large $7 billion contract the Big 10 Conference signed with CBS and NBC on Aug. 18.
“I chaired the realignment process when the Big 10 brought in Nebraska and Rutgers,” Gee said. “And they just cut a very big deal with CBS and NBC and I think we’ll be up next.”
Editor’s Note: The DA sat down with the WVU president for an exclusive interview Monday and will be publishing more from the conversation in the coming days.