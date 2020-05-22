The NCAA announced Friday that beginning on June 1, student-athletes in all Division I athletic programs will be allowed to participate in voluntary athletics activities.
Voluntary athletics activities allowed in all Division I sports starting June 1: https://t.co/mFHQOder3w pic.twitter.com/aWpOKFJgdO— Inside the NCAA (@InsidetheNCAA) May 22, 2020
The NCAA's Division I Council voted on the decision this week.
“The return of voluntary activity in addition to the extension of the waiver to allow virtual, nonphysical activity shows sensitivity to local, state and regional differences in how Division I campuses are reopening,” said Council chair M. Grace Calhoun in a statement. “We will continue to be considerate of these differences with wise and flexible administration of our regulations, and we expect schools to keep the well-being of student-athletes as a priority.”
In addition, the Council also voted to disallow countable athletics activities for football and basketball student-athletes through June 30.
West Virginia University has six teams that normally begin their seasons in August or early September: football, men's and women's soccer, volleyball, golf and cross country.
Moving forward, the "Council will continue to consider the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on college sports in the coming weeks and months," according to the statement.