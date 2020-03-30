The clock has not yet run out on West Virginia University’s spring student-athletes.
The NCAA’s Division I Council voted Monday to provide spring student-athletes with an additional year of eligibility. The decision comes on the heels of the cancellation of most collegiate sporting events nationwide due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In addition, the ruling also modified financial aid rules, allowing schools to carry more student-athletes on scholarship if those who have exhausted their eligibility opt to return. Schools will have the “flexibility to give students the opportunity to return for 2020-21 without requiring that athletics aid be provided at the same level awarded for 2019-20,” according to the release.
The ruling does not extend to winter sports as council members “declined to extend eligibility for student-athletes in sports where all or much of their regular seasons were completed.”
“The Council’s decision gives individual schools the flexibility to make decisions at a campus level,” Council chair M. Grace Calhoun, who is the athletic director at Penn, said in a release. “The Board of Governors encouraged conferences and schools to take action in the best interest of student-athletes and their communities, and now schools have the opportunity to do that.”