On Monday, West Virginia University President E. Gordon Gee introduced the school’s new athletic director, Wren Baker. As the new leader of the University’s athletic programs, he discussed the department's goals moving forward.

Gee introduced Baker as an athletic director that has met all of the criteria for athletic director, as a young personality he will be someone who can connect with West Virginians.

“[Baker is] someone who will connect with and who will love West Virginians, and someone who would embrace this athletic program at West Virginia University and lead us to new heights,” Gee said.

“I can tell you he fits every one of our criteria, and in addition to being an exceptionally talented athletic director, he’s also a very positive person who easily connects and engages with everyone that he meets,” he continued. “He understands the vision, he knows where we want to go and I have no doubt that he’ll get us there.”

Baker was officially hired as WVU’s 13th athletic director on Wednesday, Nov. 30, and now after researching and learning about the University, he said he found many things to love about WVU.

“I love the role the University plays for the state and the people,” Baker said. “I love its roots as a land grant institution. I love that we’re nationally known for providing an elite education. I love the passion that this entire state has for the Mountaineers, it is special and unique and something I’m excited to be a part of and will not take for granted.”

Baker comes from his director of athletics position at the University of North Texas, saying he was thankful for his family at the school and how it affected his career up to this point.

The new AD has also made stops at Missouri from 2015 to 2016 and at Memphis from 2013 to 2015 as the deputy athletic director, but this is his first Power Five Division I position, and the Mean Green have prepared him for that.

“President Neil Smotrich has been a great partner and friend, and I’m indebted to him, our Board of Regents, our system, Chancellor Williams, and most importantly, the student athletes, coaches, and staff whom I love and respect tremendously,” Baker said.

With many resources at the forefront of college athletics such as the transfer portal, name, image and likeness along with the ever-changing landscape, Baker appreciates the usefulness of the Country Roads Trust, WVU’s new program to facilitate NIL deals with student-athletes.

“I see them [Country Roads Trust] as an asset and a tool and so maybe we need to have a relationship with not one that violates the rules but one that is healthy and does everything that can provide those opportunities for student athletes within the rules.”

Alongside the steps in name, image and likeness, Baker has a big focus on the NCAA transfer portal and retaining the star athletes in all sports that West Virginia has acquired by making them feel like they’re gaining an experience outside of just athletics at WVU.

“I think [the Transfer Portal] starts with making sure that the student athletes who are here, are having a great experience. Retention in any form of talent acquisition is critical,” Baker said. “We want our student athletes who are in our program now to have a great experience and to feel like they are being prepared for more than just athletics and to get a degree, but that we’re preparing them for life.”

But the hot-button issues aren’t the only thing that the new director of athletics was focused on Monday, and he has simple goals for student athletes. Baker wants to focus on how to progress these student-athletes both on the field, in the classroom and after sports.

“Our student athletes, their success and well-being, will be at the center of everything we do. They’ll be at the forefront of our decisions and we will do everything we can to give them the best experience possible because that’s what they deserve,” Baker said. “We’ll build them into champions, leaders, and most importantly, graduates, during their time here.”

Baker continued, “Secondly, I believe details are important. Little things make the big things, attention to those details reflects a commitment to excellence that is critical to building and sustaining winning programs. We will win with people, and we’ll place a high priority on their growth and their success.”