On Saturday, the No. 2 West Virginia rifle team remained undefeated, winning against the No. 11 NC State Wolfpack, 4730-4562.
The Mountaineers won the smallbore portion 2348-2294, and the air rifle 2382-2358.
Not one NC State player made the top-10.
West Virginia (4-0, 3-0 GARC) sophomore Becca Lamb had a career-high, as her 589 smallbore and 597 air rifle points gave her 1186 points.
In a close second, sophomore Molly McGhin had 1185 points from 590 smallbore — the most of any player — and 595 air rifle points
Junior Akihito Shimizu came in third-place, with a first-place 597 score in the air rifle, and 586 in the smallbore.
West Virginia head coach Jon Hammond was very pleased by the Mountaineers continuing the undefeated start to the season.
“I’m very happy with our performance today,” Hammond said. “It was a big, team effort with a number of them shooting over 1180 combined score. I think all 10 shot above 580 in smallbore, which may be a first, and that’s great to see the depth and competition we have. There were many solid individual performances but also many areas where we can continue to improve and get better. We’ll enjoy a few weeks off before a big match with TCU.”
The Mountaineers will compete in their next match on Nov. 6 against the TCU Horned Frogs in Fort Wayne, Indiana, at 9 a.m.