Only two West Virginia wrestlers came away with wins as the team lost 34-6 to No. 5 NC State in Raleigh, North Carolina on Sunday.
The Mountaineers (1-2, 0-1 Big 12) were coming off a win against Davidson, but struggled against the Wolfpack (1-0).
Redshirt sophomore Colton Drousias lost in the 125-pound class to Jakob Camacho.
In the 133-pound class, freshman Garrett Lautzenheiser lost a 4-1 decision to Kai Orine.
The 144-pound matchup was close, but senior Caleb Rea lost an 8-7 decision to Ryan Jack and in the 149-pound match, redshirt sophomore Jeffrey Boyd lost to Tariq Wilson.
In the 157-pound class, redshirt junior Alex Hornfeck lost a major decision, 22-8 to Ed Scott.
Sophomore No. 14 Peyton Hall was one of the lone bright spots as he won a 6-3 decision over No. 11 Thomas Bullard, to stay undefeated in this season.
Sophomore Dennis Robin lost by a technical fall, 20-3 to Hayden Hidlay in the 174-pound bout.
The Mountaineers picked up their second and final win as sophomore Michael Wolfgram defeated Owen Trephan by a 6-5 decision.
Following the loss, West Virginia head coach Tim Flynn was not impressed with his team’s performance and would like to see improvement going forward.
"I thought some of the guys wrestled a little better than the other day," Flynn said. "We were outmatched. That is a really really solid team and we have to get better."
The Mountaineers will be back to face the Ohio Bobcats at the Convocation Center in Athens, Ohio, on Dec. 5 at 1 p.m.