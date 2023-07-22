After entering the transfer portal earlier this month, forward Jose Perez will finally play with the West Virginia University men’s basketball team, as first reported by Joe Tipton of On3 Sports.
NEWS: Jose Perez will withdraw from the transfer portal and return to West Virginia, he tells @On3sports. Garnered interest from Michigan, Oregon, Gonzaga, and others. Averaged 18.9 PPG during the 2021-22 season. https://t.co/0eva4y2kBl pic.twitter.com/xzIrUGWkxe— Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) July 22, 2023
He initially put his name in the portal on July 5.
Perez last played for Manhattan College in 2021. He averaged 18.9 points, 3.2 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game for the Jaspers.
Despite being on the roster last season, Perez has not yet suited up for the Mountaineers. The NCAA denied him eligibility for the 2022-23 season after transferring to WVU before the season started.
Perez has one year of eligibility remaining.