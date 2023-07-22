Jose Perez

Jose Perez, a 6-foot-5 guard from the Bronx, New York, transferred from Manhattan to WVU in November.

 Photo courtesy Manhattan College Athletics

After entering the transfer portal earlier this month, forward Jose Perez will finally play with the West Virginia University men’s basketball team, as first reported by Joe Tipton of On3 Sports.

He initially put his name in the portal on July 5.

Perez last played for Manhattan College in 2021. He averaged 18.9 points, 3.2 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game for the Jaspers.

Despite being on the roster last season, Perez has not yet suited up for the Mountaineers. The NCAA denied him eligibility for the 2022-23 season after transferring to WVU before the season started.

Perez has one year of eligibility remaining.