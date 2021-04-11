The Mountaineer baseball team dropped the second game of a three game series to the Baylor Bears in Waco, Texas by a score of 7-4 this afternoon.
Pitching continued to be the biggest struggle for the Mountaineers (11-14, 3-5 Big 12), en route to giving up seven runs in the first four innings. Junior Adam Tulloch was given the ball in the start for WVU, but the Bears (21-10, 2-5 Big 12) got to him early and often, getting three runs off of Tulloch on nine hits, with two of which were pegged on the Mountaineer ace.
Tulloch could only make it as far as the fourth inning of play, before he was replaced by sophomore reliever Skylar Gonzales. Gonzales finished out the inning, but not before he gave up another run to the Bears.
Three of WVU’s five hits came in the second inning, but a specific play caused the Mountaineers to miss out on additional runs, when senior Kevin Brophy hit a ground ball that was fielded for a double play, but he beat the play at first. Then junior runner Vince Ippoliti was called for interference. They were both ruled out, while the other two runners, seniors Hudson Byorick and Paul McIntosh, were sent back to their original bases.
Sophomore catcher Matt McCormick was able to get the Mountaineers on the board with a three-run shot to left-center field. McCormick earned another RBI in the top of the fourth giving WVU the lead. That was short-lived, as Baylor came right back in the bottom half of the evening with another four runs, stretching the lead to 7-4.
The 7-4 deficit proved to be too much for the Mountaineers to overcome as Baylor reliever Jimmy Winston was dominant out of the bullpen pitching two no-hit, no-score innings for the Bears to close out the game and earn the win. Tulloch was scored with the loss, which was his fourth on the season, bringing his overall record as a starter to 0-4.
WVU sophomore lefty Jake Carr settled into his new role in the bullpen adding three no-hit innings with three walks. Madison Jeffrey closed for WVU with a hit allowed and a strikeout.
The series finale is set for 12:30 p.m. in Waco. Freshman lefty Ben Hampton (2-0, 2.63 ERA) is set to square off on the rubber for WVU against Baylor senior righty Hayden Kettler (3-1, 3.90 ERA).