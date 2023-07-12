Baseball TCU 2023

West Virginia University baseball teammates celebrate against TCU at Monongalia County Ballpark on April 23, 2023.

 Photo by Tyler Prusina

Carlson Reed and Braden Barry were picked by the Pittsburgh Pirates and Toronto Blue Jays respectively during the MLB draft Tuesday night.

Reed, the 6’5” right-hander for the Mountaineers, was selected in the fourth round to the Pittsburgh Pirates as the 104th overall pick.

Carlson Reed Big 12 Tournament

West Virginia's Carlson Reed (17) throws the ball against Oklahoma on May, 25, 2022 at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. 

The Atlanta native posted a 2.61 ERA in 38 innings for WVU last year and fanned 60 batters for the Mountaineers last season, the third-highest on the team. 

Barry, one of the Mountaineers’ outfielders, was selected 244th overall by the Toronto Blue Jays. He posted a .282 career batting average and drove in 76 runs in the three years he spent with WVU Baseball. 

Braden Barry vs. Oklahoma State 4/15

West Virginia's Braden Barry (13) runs towards first base against Oklahoma State on April 15, 2022 at Monongalia County Ballpark in Morgantown, W. Va.

Barry spent the summer with the West Virginia Black Bears before being drafted. 