Carlson Reed and Braden Barry were picked by the Pittsburgh Pirates and Toronto Blue Jays respectively during the MLB draft Tuesday night.
Reed, the 6’5” right-hander for the Mountaineers, was selected in the fourth round to the Pittsburgh Pirates as the 104th overall pick.
The Atlanta native posted a 2.61 ERA in 38 innings for WVU last year and fanned 60 batters for the Mountaineers last season, the third-highest on the team.
𝐃𝐑𝐀𝐅𝐓𝐄𝐃❗Carlson Reed isn't going too far away as he is taken by the Pirates in the fourth round!#HailWV pic.twitter.com/fsHatGmV27— WVU Baseball (@WVUBaseball) July 10, 2023
Barry, one of the Mountaineers’ outfielders, was selected 244th overall by the Toronto Blue Jays. He posted a .282 career batting average and drove in 76 runs in the three years he spent with WVU Baseball.
Barry spent the summer with the West Virginia Black Bears before being drafted.
𝐃𝐑𝐀𝐅𝐓𝐄𝐃❗Braden Barry is headed to Toronto, a place pretty familiar to Mountaineer fans!#HailWV pic.twitter.com/qoesca9fWT— WVU Baseball (@WVUBaseball) July 10, 2023