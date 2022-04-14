Soren Butler has been named as the head coach of the Georgia Southern Eagles rifle team after spending five seasons as an assistant coach for the West Virginia Mountaineers.
Butler takes over a program that just won a conference championship in 2022. The Eagles have a female only team, but they compete against co-ed teams as well as the female exclusive teams.
Butler, who spent his collegiate shooting career at Alaska Fairbanks from 2012-2017, is replacing Sandra Worman, who coached the Eagles from 2017-2022, winning Southern Conference Coach of the Year three times.
After graduating with a Master’s of Business Administration in 2017 from Alaska Fairbanks, Butler came to WVU, where he spent two years earning another master’s degree in sport management and on the Mountaineers staff as a graduate assistant.
With the addition of a full-time assistant coach position for the program in 2019, something that head coach Jon Hammond said he has needed for a long time, Butler was given the inaugural role for the Mountaineers.
Butler then spent the next three seasons as the assistant coach for the Mountaineers, winning three Great American Rifle Conference (GARC) championships on the West Virginia staff.
Butler was officially hired as the new head coach at Georgia Southern on April 2, 2022. Georgia Southern athletic director Jared Benko was excited about the hire, citing Butler's experience in the WVU program as a big factor in the hiring process.
"Soren is the top assistant coach in the country and has been successful in the sport throughout his career - both as a former student-athlete and as a coach," Benko said.
"As a coach at West Virginia, he was instrumental in leading his team to back-to-back national championship, runner-up finishes and several conference championships. He also excelled as a student-athlete at the University of Alaska Fairbanks where he was a two-time NRA All-American and co-captain," Benko said.
Hammond also expressed his gratitude for Butler, coveting the skills and experience he brought to the program during his tenure.
"I'm really excited and proud of Soren for getting this opportunity to be a head coach, and I think Georgia Southern has really hired the best person they could have found," Hammond said.
"Soren has had five wonderful years with us at WVU and has meant a lot to our program. He has really grown into the position here and learnt how to be a great coach, whether that is listening, teaching, doing admin or just building relationships. We are going to miss him a lot, but I'm excited to see him step into a bigger role and I know Georgia Southern Rifle is going to be a team to watch in the coming years,” Hammond said.
Butler was excited following his announcement, with so much support from the Eagles staff on his hiring.
“I’m really excited, a lot of support from the staff and a lot of cool people down there,” Butler said.
Hammond was also a crucial part of Butler's career development, offering support and plenty of experience for Butler to build and learn from.
“He was always really with questions, about recruiting, budgets, and his general shooting IQ,” Butler said.