The West Virginia rifle season may have ended with their sixth-place finish at the NCAA National Championships on Mar. 11-12 in Colorado Springs, Colo., but that doesn’t mark the end for some Mountaineers, as the program will send four members to the 2022 Junior Olympics.
Sophomores Becca Lamb, Molly McGhin, Matt Sanchez and freshman Natalie Perrin will compete in the National Rifle Junior Olympic Championships on May. 12-15 at the Margot V. Biermann Center at Hillsdale College in Hillsdale, Mich.
The competitors will arrive via train on Wednesday, where registration and open training will take place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., as well as a competitor meeting at 5:30 p.m.
The next three days, Thursday, May 12 through Saturday, May 14, will consist of qualification for both smallbore and air rifle, in which two courses of 60 shots over the three competition days will be shot.
On Thursday, May 12, McGhin, Sanchez and Perrin will shoot in the first competition of the event, the 8 a.m. air rifle relay, as well as the third relay which will take place at 1 p.m. Lamb will compete in-between, in the second air rifle relay, which will take place at 10 p.m.
Then, on Friday, Lamb will be the one shooting at 8 a.m. Lamb will be competing in the fifth smallbore relay, which goes from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Lamb will also be competing in the second relay for the second round of air rifle at 2 p.m. This follows McGhin, Sanchez and Perrin competing in the first relay at 12 p.m.
With a break on Saturday, the finals will be held on Sunday, May 15. The men’s and women’s smallbore finals will be held at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. respectively, and the men’s and women’s air rifle finals will be held at 12 p.m. and 1:30 p.m.
The Mountaineers will be prepared, as the selected members have competed in 15 Junior Olympics combined between the four.