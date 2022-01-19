In the fall of 2021, the West Virginia Mountaineers rifle team had a near-perfect start to the season. They won all nine of their competitions, including a 5-0 record in conference matches.
The performance has earned the Mountaineers a spot at the No. 3 ranking in the College Rifle Coaches Association poll ahead of their winter and spring 2022.
What got the Mountaineers to this point? Nationally, the Mountaineers rank second in average smallbore score (2345), third in average air rifle score (2378.571), and second in average aggregate score (4723.571).
These averages are a result of strong performances from the Mountaineers members. The WVU has six of the top 20 average smallbore scores and four of the top 20 average air rifle scores, as well as four of the top 20 and seven of the top 30 air rifle scores.
The Mountaineers have been led by sophomore Molly McGhin, who has the sixth-highest average aggregate score (1182.6) of anybody in the NCAA, as well as sophomore Tal Engler (1180.142), junior Akihito Shimizu (1180.000), and senior Verena Zaisberger (1179.714), who ranked 12th, 13th, and 15th respectively.
For the Mountaineers to continue their undefeated start from the fall into the winter and spring, they will need to continue to excel. While having the third-best average air rifle score is a good thing, it is the category they rank the lowest in. Improving there could help them reach another level.
The Mountaineers played a strong schedule, facing the No. 5, No. 6, No. 15, No. 16, No. 4, No. 17, No. 8 and No. 7 ranked teams in the fall. They will play the No. 10 Navy Midshipmen, No. 12 Morehead State Eagles, No. 9 Akron Zips and the new No. 1 team in the CRCA poll, the Kentucky Wildcats.
If the Mountaineers want to continue to be undefeated, they will need to keep beating teams of their caliber. The Kentucky match should be the biggest obstacle for the Mountaineers to clear, but they are undoubtedly capable of doing so.
As long as the Mountaineers do not experience any unforeseen bad performances, it is reasonable to expect a strong finish to the regular season as they head into the postseason.
The Mountaineers will return to action against the No. 10 Navy Midshipmen in Annapolis, Md. on Jan. 22 at 9 a.m.