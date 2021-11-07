The No. 3 West Virginia rifle team remained undefeated with a 4724-4723 victory over No. 4 TCU on Saturday in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
West Virginia (5-0, 3-0 GARC) sophomore Molly McGhin tied a school record with a score of 600 in the air rifle portion of the competition.
In the smallbore section of the match the Horned Frogs (4-1) led 2342-2339, and the Mountaineers needed to erase this deficit or their perfect start to the season would end.
The Mountaineers came back in the air rifle section, winning it 2385-2381, which was just enough to win them the match.
For the Mountaineers, McGhin led the team with her 600 score in air rifle, combining with a smallbore score of 589 for an aggregate score of 1189.
West Virginia head coach Jon Hammond praised McGhin’s performance and the record that she set.
“Molly really led us in both categories today, and she has worked extremely hard to get to where she is currently,” Hammond said. “That obviously shows in her performance today in shooting a school and NCAA record in air rifle. Her hard work has definitely paid off, and in all, she continually sets a really good example for the team.”
Senior Jared Eddy was the second-best Mountaineer, as his 585 smallbore combined with a 597 air rifle score for a 1182 aggregate score, third-best on either team.
Junior Akihito Shimizu finished third-best of all Mountaineers, with his 1180 aggregate score from his 585 smallbore score and 595 air rifle score.
For the Horned Frogs, junior Stephanie Grundsøe was the best-performing member. She scored 588 in the smallbore and 598 in the air rifle for an overall score of 1186, which was the second-best score in the match.
Junior Stephanie Allan performed well for the Horned Frogs, as her 586 smallbore score and 594 air rifle score gave her an aggregate of 1180.
West Virginia will face the Army Black Knights on Nov. 13 in Morgantown.