The No. 3-ranked West Virginia University rifle team returns to action tomorrow against No. 11-ranked Ohio State University in Columbus, Ohio and then again at Akron on Sunday.
This will be the 51st meeting between WVU (12-3, 6-0 GARC) and Ohio State (10-2). The Mountaineers look to stay undefeated against the Buckeyes, as they are 50-0 all time against Ohio State.
The trip to Akron will be the Mountaineers’ 21st time shooting against the Zips (8-5). WVU is undefeated against Akron as well at 20-0.
The Mountaineers are coming off a great performance last week where they defeated previously No. 3-ranked Kentucky and No. 16 Georgia Southern. The Mountaineers defeated the Wildcats 4,751 - 4,726 and also defeated Georgia Southern 4,751 - 4,658.
Even though the Mountaineers lost to No. 2 ranked Alaska Fairbanks 4,752-4,751, there were some big positives that came from the loss.
The Mountaineers put on an outstanding performance in smallbore with a score of 2,371 points, tying the national record for smallbore. The aggregate score also tied the current school record at WVU.
Despite this loss, coach Jon Hamond remained positive about his team’s performance.
"We had some big personal bests and tying the national record is a reflection of the performance,” Hammond said.
Individually, the rifle team shot very well and put up some career personal bests throughout the day.
Senior Malorie Brown finished in fourth, but her smallbore and aggregate scores were career bests. Brown scored a 595 in smallbore and an aggregate score of 1,189. Brown wasn’t the only one to have a personal best that day. Senior Akihito Shimizu also had a career best in smallbore. Shimizu scored a 594 in smallbore which had helped him to finish within the top ten.
Senior Mary Tucker has been on a hot streak with their last couple of matches. Last week, she tied for first with a score of 1,193 overall. Also, she has set the NCAA record for aggregate score and tied the national record for smallbore in the match against NC State. Tucker, along with Brown, Shimizu and Sanchez have been key reasons for the Mountaineers success against top ranked opponents all season long.
The Match against No. 11 Ohio State will Consist of two relays with the first starting at 9:15 a.m. and the second 1:15 p.m. Competition on Sunday against Akron begins at 8:15 a.m. and will start back up at 12:15 p.m.