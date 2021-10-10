The No. 1 West Virginia rifle team earned another top-10 win on Sunday with a 4718-4622 victory over No. 6 Memphis in Morgantown.
West Virginia (3-0, 2-0 GARC) won the smallbore 2341-2279 and the air rifle 2377-2343.
The Mountaineers had nine of the top 10 finishers and were two points away from sweeping the top-10.
Memphis (0-1, 0-1 GARC) junior Angeline Henry was the only Tiger in the top-10, with her 576 smallbore points and 594 air rifle points giving her ninth-place with 1170 points.
Sophomore Tal Enger was the best Mountaineer again, as her 587 smallbore and 596 air rifle points totaled 1183 points, and earned her first place.
WVU sophomores Molly McGhin and Matt Sanchez had identical scores, as both had 586 smallbore and 595 air rifle points, and 1181 total points.
Freshman Natalie Perrin was in fourth-place, scoring 1178 points from her 585 smallbore points, and 593 air rifle points.
To sweep the top-five for the Mountaineers, Junior Akihito Shimizu had 1176 points, with a second-place 595 air rifle points, and 581 smallbore points.
Following the victory, West Virginia head coach Jon Hammond was happy with the performance.
“We had a pretty solid performance today, and it was nice to get our home season started,” Hammond said. “It was really a team effort today with a lot of solid results across the board. They are all working hard and making improvements, and we have to just keep doing that each week for the rest of the semester.”
Next up, the Mountaineers will face No. 17 NC State in Raleigh, North Carolina, at 8 a.m.