The No. 2 West Virginia rifle team remains undefeated, with a home win over the No. 16 Army Black Knights, 4,711-4,659.
The Mountaineers (6-0, 4-0 GARC) got out to a 2340-2304 lead in the smallbore section and Army (0-3, 0-1 GARC) could not come back after losing the air rifle 2371-2355.
West Virginia head coach Jon Hammond was pleased with how the Mountaineers did, but added that there was room for improvement.
“We had some good individual performances in both events today and again some nice depth especially in smallbore,” WVU coach Jon Hammond said. “There were definitely some challenges today, and our intensity maybe wasn’t as high as it could be, so that’s something we’ll try and bring tomorrow.”
The six highest scorers in Saturday’s match competed for WVU, the Mountaineers also had nine of the top-10.
Leading the West Virginia was Akihito Shimizu and Verena Zaisberger. Both had aggregate scores of 1183, with Shimizu scoring 587 in the smallbore and 596 in the air rifle, and Zaisberger scoring 590 in the smallbore and 593 in the air rifle.
Behind them, sophomore Molly McGhin and junior Calista Smoyer, both scored 1180. McGhin scored 586 in the smallbore and 594 in the air rifle while Smoyer scored 584 in the smallbore and 594 in the air rifle.
Senior Jared Eddy and sophomore Matt Sanchez both scored an 1175 aggregate, with Eddy scoring a 589 in the smallbore and 586 in the air rifle and Sanchez 584 in the smallbore and 591 in the air rifle.
Senior Lauren McMahan was the only Black Knight in the top ten, as her 578 smallbore score and 595 air rifle score gave her a seventh-place 1173 aggregate.
The Mountaineers will return tomorrow to face No. 6 Air Force at 8 a.m. at the WVU Shell Building.
“There were definitely some positives, and I’m looking forward to seeing us compete against a strong Air Force team for our last match of the semester,” Hammond said.